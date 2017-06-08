UN: Indigenous and environment rights under attack in Brazil

SAO PAULO — The United Nations says the rights of indigenous people as well environmental and human rights in Brazil are under attack.

The office of the U.N. high commissioner for human rights said Thursday that over the last 15 years, Brazil has seen the highest number of killings of indigenous and environmental and land defenders of any country.

According to the Catholic Church's Indigenous Missionary Council, 137 Indians were murdered in Brazil in 2015, bringing to 891 the number killed since 2003.

Global Witness is a London-based organization that campaigns for environmental rights. It says 50 land and environmental activists were killed in Brazil in 2015.