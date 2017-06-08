UN: IS extremist group inspiring local commanders to attack

The U.N. political chief says the Islamic State extremist group has reorganized its military structure, giving local commanders more power and inspiring attacks outside conflict areas.

Jeffrey Feltman told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that the threat posed by the militant group is intensified by its use of the internet and social media, including in Europe.

Although the volume of IS messages has declined in the last 16 months, he said "the threat persists as supporters outside Syria and Iraq collect and redistribute this propaganda."