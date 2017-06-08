US government: 2 men charged with plotting terror attacks

NEW YORK — Federal authorities say they've interrupted efforts to identify potential terrorism targets in New York City and Panama by arresting a man Michigan and another in New York.

Court papers unsealed Thursday charge the two men with providing support to a terrorist organization.

Samer El Debek of Dearborn, Michigan, was arrested June 1 in Livonia, Michigan, while Ali Kourani was arrested in the Bronx. Both men are being held in New York City.

Defence lawyers did not immediately comment.

In a statement, authorities say the men tried to provide support to Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad organization after receiving military training from the group.