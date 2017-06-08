World War II vet finally receives high school diploma
A
A
Share via Email
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A World War II veteran has received his high school diploma — more than 70 years overdue.
WNEP-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s6wFKN ) 92-year-old Elmer Shinskie had attended Shamokin Area High School until the 10th grade. He was then drafted into the Army and sent overseas.
Shinskie finally received his high school diploma Wednesday and got a standing ovation.
He was part of a program that allows school districts to grant high school diplomas to
Shinskie's daughter, Barbara Treese, says he wanted his diploma "for a very long time."
Shinskie says he already has a place picked out in his house where he'll display the diploma.
___
Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel