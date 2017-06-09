12-year-old helps deliver baby brother in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A 12-year-old girl who had cried because she thought she was too short to see her baby brother born got to help deliver him at a Mississippi hospital.

It wasn't Dede Carraway's original birth plan. Despite her initial reaction, she allowed her daughter to help when a doctor asked. Dellapena had been crying because she thought she was too short to be able to see the birth. Carraway says her daughter was too young a couple of years ago when she wanted to be in the room when another son was born.