3 prep school students expelled over election tampering
A
A
Share via Email
EXETER, N.H. — Three seniors at an elite New Hampshire prep school have been expelled days before graduation for tampering with an election for student council president.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rUkX2Y) Phillips Exeter Academy expelled the students June 2 following an investigation by the school's discipline committee.
A spokeswoman said the academy was presented with evidence that fraudulent ballots had been filled out and counted in the results of the April 25 election. She says the school is working with council and faculty advisers to determine how best to address the election results.
Menat Bahnasy, who ran on a platform calling for more faculty of
___
This story has been corrected to show the name of the paper is the Portsmouth Herald, not the Portsmouth Press Herald.
___
Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax boulevard makes top 10 list of endangered places in Canada
-
Chelsea Manning talks leaks and transition in first post-release interview
-
Theresa May seeks governing pact with DUP after election gamble badly backfires
-
'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth