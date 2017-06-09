3 UN peacekeepers killed in attack in northern Mali

DAKAR, Senegal — The U.N. mission in Mali says three peacekeepers have been killed in an attack in the northern city of Kidal.

A statement says the U.N. camp came under intensive rocket and mortar fire Thursday. Another attack outside the camp killed the three peacekeepers and wounded three others. Nationalities were not given.

The mission in Mali is the deadliest active peacekeeping mission in the world.

The attack comes days after France circulated a U.N. Security Council resolution that would authorize military action by five countries in Africa's vast Sahel region against extremist groups.