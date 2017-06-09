Airbnb co-founder to address grads at high school alma mater

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. — Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky will address graduating seniors and be inducted into the hall of fame at his high school alma mater in upstate New York.

Chesky is a 1999 graduate of Niskayuna (nihs-kee-YOO'-nuh) High School in a suburban town 10 miles (16 kilometres ) northwest of Albany, N.Y. He'll be inducted into its hall of fame June 22 at a ceremony before diplomas are awarded.

Principal John Rickert says Chesky will be honoured for his "remarkable story of success, innovation and global connectivity and goodwill."

Chesky co-founded the online home rental marketplace Airbnb in 2008. He has used his wealth for charity around the world, including the refugee crisis from wars in Syria and elsewhere.