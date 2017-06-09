News / World

Attorney in texting suicide case asks for not guilty verdict

Carolyn McGonagle, a family friend of Conrad Roy III, tries to hold back her emotions as texts are introduced into evidence during the trial of Michelle Carter at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Roy to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

TAUNTON, Mass. — An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

The request for a directed verdict Friday is standard legal procedure.

If the judge rejects the request, the defence is expected to start calling witnesses.

The attorney for Michelle Carter, charged in the July 2014 suicide of Conrad Roy III, told a judge Friday there is insufficient evidence to show that his client caused Roy's death.

The prosecution, which rested Thursday, countered that Carter caused Roy's death through text messages in which she urged him to get back in his vehicle as it filled with carbon monoxide.

Carter, now 20, was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy died.

