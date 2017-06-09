Baker says he doesn't support so-called 'sanctuary' bill

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker says he does not support a bill that would make Massachusetts a so-called sanctuary state.

The Republican issued a written statement on Friday explaining his opposition as the Legislature's Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security convened a public hearing on the bill that calls for sharp limits on co-operation between federal immigration officials and state and local law enforcement agencies.

Baker said the legislation would prevent state police from detaining for federal authorities people who have been convicted of serious violent crimes.

Massachusetts Civil Liberties Union director Carol Rose praised the bill, saying it would establish policies based on core values rather than fear.