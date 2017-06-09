Chelsea Manning talks leaks, transition after prison release

NEW YORK — Chelsea Manning says she had "a responsibility to the public" to leak a trove of classified documents in her first interview following her release from a federal prison last month.

In an interview broadcast Friday morning on ABC's "Good Morning America," the transgender soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning says she has "accepted responsibility" for her actions. Manning served seven years of a 35-year federal prison sentence which was commuted by former President Barack Obama in his final days in office. She thanked Obama in the interview for giving her "another chance."