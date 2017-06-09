China investigating claim 2 Chinese in Pakistan were killed

BEIJING — Chinese officials say they are investigating the Islamic State group's claim that two Chinese teachers kidnapped in Pakistan have been killed.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told the official Xinhua News Agency on Friday that the government was seeking information from Pakistani authorities.

The two language school teachers were kidnapped May 24 by gunmen dressed as police who stopped their car in Quetta. A bystander who attempted to intervene was shot and wounded while rescuing a third person.

A statement late Thursday from the Islamic State group's news agency said the two Chinese teachers had been killed.