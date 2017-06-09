Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland may be election key
LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May may need to look to Northern Ireland for support in forming a new government.
The Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats in Thursday's voting, emerged as the most likely partner to form a coalition government.
The Conservative Party has been dependent on Irish politicians before: Prime Minister John Major relied on support from the Ulster Unionist Party to shore up his tiny majority in 1992-1997.
DUP leader Arlene Foster may seek concessions from May in exchange for providing the needed seats. That could cheer opponents of a "hard Brexit" that would take Britain completely out of the single market and the customs union.