Democratic Unionists in Northern Ireland may be election key

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May may need to look to Northern Ireland for support in forming a new government.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats in Thursday's voting, emerged as the most likely partner to form a coalition government.

The Conservative Party has been dependent on Irish politicians before: Prime Minister John Major relied on support from the Ulster Unionist Party to shore up his tiny majority in 1992-1997.

Northern Ireland's people voted in favour of remaining inside the European Union in the June 23 referendum last year, going against the national trend in favour of Brexit.

The DUP in general favours a "soft Brexit" rather than the "hard Brexit" sought by May, and it wants to preserve its open border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member.