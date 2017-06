PRAGUE, Czech Republic — European Union leaders say the EU needs to lift its defence spending.

In a speech during a conference on EU security and defence in Prague on Friday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the way ahead "starts with making sure we spend what is needed on our defence ."

Juncker says the EU needs to "invest more, and invest in a more efficient way."

EU member states are spending only 1.3 per cent of their overall budget on defence , much less than the United States, Russia and China, Juncker says.