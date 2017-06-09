Family of slain girl sees transplant recipient graduate
RUMFORD, Maine — The grandmother of a Pennsylvania girl shot to death four years ago says she was brought to tears at the high school graduation of a Maine teenager whose life was saved with a transplant of the girl's lungs.
Hammer was on oxygen full-time in 2013 when he received the life-saving donation from 10-year-old Aaliyah Boyer, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. She had died after being hit by a stray bullet fired during a New Year's Eve celebration in Elkton, Maryland.
Sheri Blackburn told the Sun Journal (http://bit.ly/2r2utQn ) she wept as she saw the message scrawled on top of Hammer's cap: "Thank you Aaliyah."