Family of slain girl sees transplant recipient graduate

RUMFORD, Maine — The grandmother of a Pennsylvania girl shot to death four years ago says she was brought to tears at the high school graduation of a Maine teenager whose life was saved with a transplant of the girl's lungs.

Sheri Blackburn and her husband, Jim, of Nottingham, Pennsylvania, drove nearly 600 miles (965 kilometres ) to watch Logan Hammer receive his diploma Thursday at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford, Maine.

Hammer was on oxygen full-time in 2013 when he received the life-saving donation from 10-year-old Aaliyah Boyer, of Manheim, Pennsylvania. She had died after being hit by a stray bullet fired during a New Year's Eve celebration in Elkton, Maryland.