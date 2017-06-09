Firefighter dies in South Africa's coastal blazes

JOHANNESBURG — A firefighter in South Africa has died after suffering severe burns in fires that swept through part of the Garden Route, a tourist destination on the southern coast.

Firstcare Wildfire Support, a non-profit group, says the volunteer firefighter died in a hospital early Friday.

A total of 10 deaths have been linked to a storm that hit Cape Town and the surrounding coastline on Wednesday, causing floods and high winds that fanned deadly blazes.