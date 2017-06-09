French investigate justice minister's party spending

PARIS — French prosecutors are investigating alleged misuse of European Parliament funds by a centrist party run by President Emmanuel Macron's new justice minister.

The investigation announced Friday is a new embarrassment for Macron and Justice Minister Francois Bayrou, who is preparing to present a draft law next week on cleaning up ethics in politics.

The Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement that it opened a preliminary investigation into allegations that members of Bayrou's Modem party used European Parliament funds to pay staffers for party activity instead of parliamentary work. Modem denies wrongdoing.