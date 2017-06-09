Germany's Merkel talks trade, human rights in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she spoke with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto about two of the country's touchiest subjects: journalist murders and widespread disappearances.

The German leader says she was pleased to hear about steps to protect journalists. Six have been killed in Mexico so far this year.

In a joint news conference in Mexico City Friday, Merkel said she expected meetings about Great Britain's exit from the European Union to begin within days of that country forming a new government.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the upcoming renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement demanded by President Donald Trump. Pena Nieto says he hopes a "global" agreement between Mexico and the European Union could be finalized by year's end.