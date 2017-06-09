GOP senator to Trump: Nonsense to spurn requests

WASHINGTON — A Republican senator tells President Donald Trump it's "nonsense" that the administration believes it can ignore requests for information from individual members of Congress, including Democrats.

Democrats have criticized the administration's interpretation of its obligations when it comes to answering queries from Congress.

Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Grassley says Democrats they have a right to be upset.

In a letter to Trump released Friday, Grassley says the president is "being ill-served and ill-advised" on the topic of providing agency information to lawmakers.