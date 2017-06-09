GOP shrugs off Comey revelations, sticks with Trump

WASHINGTON — It's business as usual for congressional Republicans as they focus on the political and legislative agenda ahead. They are shrugging off FBI Director James Comey's explosive testimony about President Donald Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky delivered a speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in which he boasted of the GOP's accomplishments under Trump and did not mention Comey.

A group of House conservatives discussed taxes and the budget in an event at the Heritage Foundation. There was no reference to Comey or the federal investigations into Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.