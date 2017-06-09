Immigration judge orders release of Los Angeles woman

SAN DIEGO — A judge has ordered the release of a Mexican woman after rejecting a request that she wear a monitoring device while the government seeks to deport her.

Claudia Rueda was told Friday at an immigration court in San Diego that she would be freed pending the outcome of her case. She plans to apply for a program started in 2012 under President Barack Obama that shields immigrants who came to country illegally as young children and don't have criminal records.