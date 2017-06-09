Import growth outpaces exports in Germany, narrowing surplus
BERLIN — Official statistics show German import growth outpaced that of exports in April, narrowing the trade surplus for Europe's largest economy.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Friday that April exports rose 0.9
That brought the adjusted surplus down to 19.8 billion euros, from 19.9 billion euros the previous month.
In unadjusted terms, exports declined 2.9
Germany's trade surplus has been widely criticized by other countries, which accuse Berlin of not doing enough to spur domestic demand for foreign goods.