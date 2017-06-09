Iran supreme leader: Attacks fuel hatred toward US, Saudis

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Supreme Leader is saying that the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran will add to the hatred that Iranians harbour toward the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

In a condolence message ahead of a funeral for the victims on Friday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the Wednesday attack: "will not damage the Iranian nation's determination and the obvious result is nothing except an increase in hate for the governments of the United States and their stooges in the region like Saudi (Arabia)."