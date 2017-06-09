Kansas man faces hate crime indictment in bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man charged with fatally shooting an Indian national at a suburban Kansas City bar has been indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Adam Purinton, of Olathe, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The man allegedly killed and another wounded by Purinton on Feb. 22 at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, were Indian nationals. The victim was Srinivas Kuchibhotla and the injured man was his friend, Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was shot and wounded when he intervened.

The indictment alleges Purinton shot Kuchibhotla and Madasani because of their perceived race, colour , religion and national origin.