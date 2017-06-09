Latest: Deputies had been at man's home several times before

TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a black man by Tulsa, Oklahoma, law enforcement officers (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Authorities say the man who was fatally shot by three Oklahoma law enforcement officers was Joshua Barre.

The black 29-year-old was shot by two Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and a Tulsa police officer Friday as he about to enter a convenience store.

Authorities say deputies were attempting to pick the knife-wielding Barre up for a mental health issue, and that deputies had been to his home several times since a civil mental health pickup order was issued May 31.

Police and the sheriff's office said Friday night in a joint statement that on June 1 and 7, Barre made threats about what he would do if they forced their way inside his home and they left since he was no immediate threat to the public. On June 5, they couldn't find him.

The statement said it was different on Friday, when four 911 callers reported seeing Barre walking the streets with two large knives and threatening people.

___

3:30 p.m.

Law officers in Tulsa fatally shot a man while trying to pick him up for a mental health issue, triggering a street protest and a corresponding show of force by police in riot gear.

Police officer Leland Ashley says sheriff's deputies were attempting to serve a pickup order Friday when the man walked away and to a nearby convenience store. Two deputies and a police officer opened fire after officers discovered that he was carrying two knives.

Dozens of people gathered and shouted expletives at officers. Officers in riot gear responded after people in the crowd began to throw things, and the protesters later chanted "Hands up, don't shoot."