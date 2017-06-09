New England's largest commercial greenhouse changing hands

MADISON, Maine — A Canadian produce company has purchased tomato grower Backyard Farms, the largest commercial grower of year-round tomatoes in New England.

Mastronardi Produce Ltd., of Kingsville, Ontario, announced the acquisition of the Madison, Maine, company on Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

Mastronardi said greenhouse operations at Backyard Farms will continue uninterrupted. Founded 10 years ago, Backyard Farms operates two greenhouses totalling 42 acres.