UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she'll stick to Brexit timetable
LONDON — Theresa May has confirmed she plans to stay on as Britain's prime minister to provide certainty to the country, with support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.
After a brief meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, May said Friday the new government will guide Britain's exit talks from the European Union, which are set to begin in just 10 days.
Standing in front of 10 Downing Street, May said her Conservatives and the DUP will work together to "
May had called Thursday's early election to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks but instead lost the Conservatives' overall majority in Parliament.
