Palestinians say Gaza man killed at protest on Gaza border

JERUSALEM — The Gaza Health Ministry says a Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire at a protest near the border fence with the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas.

It said Aeid Jomaa, 35, was killed and six others wounded on Friday.

The Israeli military said Palestinians rolled burning tires and hurled rocks at soldiers stationed on the border. It said in the "violent riot," Palestinians tried to damage the fence and that soldiers opened fire when the protestors ignored calls and warning shots to stop.

For weeks, Palestinians have rallied at the border fence after activists affiliated with Hamas called for protests there.