Police: 2 suspects arrested for fatally shooting NYC man
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Police say a New York City man was fatally shot after trying to intervene on behalf of a friend in a traffic dispute with two convicted felons who have now been arrested and charged with murder.
The New York Police Department says they've arrested a 52-year old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Queens. They were arrested and charged Thursday.
Police say the men are charged with killing 28-year-old Noel Samuels, of Queens, who was shot in the head on May 27 on a street in South Jamaica and later died at a hospital.
The men have been charged with murder and manslaughter, and other charges.
One of the suspects was convicted of manslaughter in 1988 and released on parole in 2010.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax boulevard makes top 10 list of endangered places in Canada
-
Crosby's urgent performance pushes Pens to within one win of back-to-back Cups
-
Two black holes collided three billion years ago and the shock waves hit Earth this year
-
'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth