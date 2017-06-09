Recalls this week: safety gates, snowmobiles

More than 90,000 safety gates are being recalled this week because they can pose a strangulation hazard to young children. Other recalled consumer products include faulty snowmobiles and light fixtures.

Here's a more detailed look:

SAFETY GATES

DETAILS: Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable safety gates. Item number 23 extends to three feet and item number 25 extends to five feet. The expandable gates are made of hardwood and are used to secure children or small pets in certain areas of the home. The model and item number can be found on the original packaging. They were sold at Do It Best stores and other independent hardware stores nationwide from January 2013 through May 2017.

WHY: A young child's neck can fit into the "V'' shaped opening along the top edge of the gate, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards to young children. Also, young children can pass under the gate allowing access to restricted areas, such as stairs.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 25,180 in the U.S. and about 68,400 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, send email to tom.mckelvey@madisonmill.com or visit www.madisonmill.com and click on "SafetyGate Recall Notice" link.

CHILDREN'S PLAYWEAR

DETAILS: Benton and Eloise pima cotton, sleeveless, bubble playwear. The garment has a snap closure at the bottom and crisscross straps that button over the shoulders on the front of the garment. The Benton style was sold in boys sizes NB, 0-24 months, 2T and 3T. The Eloise was sold in girls sizes NB, 0-24 months, 2T and 3T. The manufacture dates codes for December 2016 (DEC16) and February 2016 (FEB16) are printed on the inside garment tag located inside the seam. "Lila + Hayes" and the garment size are printed on the inside of the back of the garment. They were sold at Layette (Dallas), Hip Hip Hip Hooray (Dallas) and Born Children's (Montgomery, Alabama) stores and at lilaandhayes.com from February 2017 through April 2017.

WHY: The buttons can detach from the garment, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: Eight reports of the button detaching from the straps while in use. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 600.

FOR MORE: Call Lila + Hayes at 855-850-1308 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.lilaandhayes.com and click on "Recall" at the bottom of the page.

SNOWMOBILES

DETAILS: All model year 2017 Arctic Cat 9000 Turbo snowmobiles and model year 2018 Arctic Cat 6000, 7000, 8000, and 9000 snowmobiles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right foot rest. The last six digits of the VIN are needed to identify recalled snowmobiles. "Arctic Cat" is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area. They were sold at Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from June 2016 through May 2017.

WHY: The snowmobile drive clutch can fracture and fragments can escape the snowmobile shielding, posing an impact hazard.

INCIDENTS: One report of a clutch failure and flying pieces. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,700.

FOR MORE: Call Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.arcticcat.com and click on "Customer Care," then "Product Recall" and then "List of Safety Bulletins" for more information.

CEILING LIGHT FIXTURES

DETAILS: Lithonia Lighting LBL4W model ceiling light fixtures that are used indoors in commercial applications such as offices, schools, closets, hallways and stairwells. Only fixtures manufactured between February 2016 and March 2017 are included in this recall. Lithonia Lighting, the model number and the date of manufacture are printed on a label attached to the fixture's housing. The date code is in the MM/DD/YY format on the fixture's housing. They were sold at electrical distributors nationwide and through the commercial desk at 1000Bulbs.com, Amazon.com, ATGStores.com, Build.com, HD.com, ShineRetrofits.com, and Wayfair.com from February 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The plastic diffuser lens can detach and fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of loose or falling diffuser lenses. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,600.

FOR MORE: Call Lithonia Lighting at 888-876-4181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.lithonia.com and click on "LBL4W LED Recall" on the left side of the page.

SWIMMING POOL MOTORS

DETAILS: Variable speed swimming pool motors with a programmable user interface on the top. "Emerson" or "EcoTech EZ" is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump. The model numbers included in this recall are: M63PWBLE-0121, 63PWBLM-0128, M63PWBLR-0131, M63PWBLS-0132, M63PWBLV-0135, M63PWBLW-0136, M63XZBMA-0139, M63PWBMB-0140, M63PWBMC-0141, M63PWBMD-0142, M63PWBME-0143, M63PWBMF-0144, M63PWBMG-0145, M63PWBSC-0229. They were sold at Leslie's Pool Supply and other retail stores, wholesale pool suppliers including Pool Builders Supply, Pool Corp., Pool & Electrical Products, and United Aqua Group from September 2010 through October 2016.

WHY: The pump control cover can be improperly grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 16,000 in the U.S. and 22 were in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call NMC at 877-282-0223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday or visit www.nidec-motor.com

and click on "Recall" at the bottom of the page.

MOUNTAIN BICYCLES

DETAILS: 2017 GT mountain bicycle models: Karakoram Sport, Karakoram Comp, Aggressor Sport, Aggressor Comp and Aggressor Expert. They were sold from June 2016 to August 2017. The bikes were sold in a variety of colours including, black, blue, gunmetal grey and neon yellow. For a complete list of GT Mountain bicycles included in the recall, visit http://www.gtbicycles.com/usa_en/recalls/

WHY: The handlebars can crack, posing a fall hazard to the consumer.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,000 in the U.S. and about 240 were in Canada.