Reports: 3 wounded in car bomb attack in southeast Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media reports say at least three people have been wounded in a car bomb attack on a gendarmerie station in southeastern Turkey.
Private NTV television says the attack occurred Friday in the mainly Kurdish province of Batman.
Kurdish rebels, fighting Turkey for autonomy, have claimed similar car bomb attacks against Turkey's military in recent months.
Islamic State group militants have also carried out deadly attacks in Turkey.