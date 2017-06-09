Senator curses in speech to show frustration with Washington

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is using salty language to express her frustration with Washington politics.

The Democrat said in a Friday speech that if her party isn't helping people, "We should go the f--- home," using the naughty word.

She said that concept should be "our North Star" and "framing principle."

The comment came in a speech to hundreds of activists gathered for a forum in New York City.

Gillibrand faces re-election for her Senate seat next year. She's among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020.

The 50-year-old New Yorker has used profanity in public before. She cursed several times in her 2014 book and used a similar line in a recent interview.