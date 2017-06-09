Spain honours London victim with highest civil merit award

MADRID — Spain's government has bestowed its highest honour for civilians on Ignacio Echeverria, the Spaniard who died after confronting assailants during the deadly attacks last Saturday on and near London Bridge.

Witnesses described seeing the 39-year-old bank employee using a skateboard against attackers before he fell to the ground. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday in London.

In a weekly Cabinet meeting headed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, ministers approved granting Echeverria the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit.

Culture and Education minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Echeverria was "a good man, an exemplary citizen who showed heroic behaviour by trying to save a young woman on that tragic night."