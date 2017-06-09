Spain honours London victim with highest civil merit award
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Spain's government has bestowed its highest
Witnesses described seeing the 39-year-old bank employee using a skateboard against attackers before he fell to the ground. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday in London.
In a weekly Cabinet meeting headed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, ministers approved granting Echeverria the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit.
Culture and Education minister Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Echeverria was "a good man, an exemplary citizen who showed heroic
Seven more people died as a result of the June 3rd attack.