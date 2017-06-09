Sweden charged 3 men with right-wing links for bomb attacks

COPENHAGEN — Swedish authorities say three men with links to a right-wing extremist group have been charged with attempted murder and endangering the public in connection with recent attacks in southern Sweden targeting newly arrived migrants and a left-wing group.

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist on Friday tied the men to an unexploded device found Jan. 25 near a campsite accommodating migrants, as well as to a Jan. 5 bomb that seriously injured one person, and a November 2016 blast outside a left-wing group's offices in Sweden's second largest city, Goteborg.

Ljungqvist said the men seemed to be "dissatisfied with the leadership" of the white-supremacist Nordic Resistance Movement not to use violent means to achieve their ends.