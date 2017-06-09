Tennessee governor signs law enhancing immigrant sentences
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Tennessee judges will have the authority to enhance sentences for defendants in the country illegally at the time of their crimes, under a bill the governor has signed into law.
According to the General Assembly's
Senate Minority Leader Lee Harris says he's disappointed the governor signed the bill. The Memphis Democrat says the measure will treat criminal defendants convicted of the same crime differently depending on where they were born.
Harris said similar measures have been struck down by the courts in other states.