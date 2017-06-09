Testimony resumes in Ohio police shooting retrial
CINCINNATI — A prosecutor has told jurors in Ohio that the white former police officer who killed a black unarmed motorist should have followed his training, while the
Testimony will continue Friday in the retrial of Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose.
Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid (de-GRAF'-in-reed) said Thursday during opening statements that Tensing disregarded police training by sticking his arm inside DuBose's vehicle.
Tensing's first trial ended in a hung jury last November.