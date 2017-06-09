Thai court issues 35-year sentence for insulting monarchy

BANGKOK — A military court in Thailand has sentenced a man to 35 years in prison for social media posts deemed defamatory to the monarchy, a sentence believed to be the longest ever handed down for the offence of lese majeste.

A legal aid group said the Bangkok military court on Friday sentenced a salesman whom it identified only as Wichai to 70 years' imprisonment for seven counts of lese majeste, but halved the sentence because he had pleaded guilty.