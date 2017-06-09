The Latest: Brazil's electoral court keeps Temer in office

SAO PAULO — The Latest on Brazil's political crisis (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Brazil's top electoral court has decided to keep embattled President Michel Temer in office.

Judges on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal voted 4-3 against a suit about alleged campaign finance violations that would have annulled what was left of Temer's mandate.

The decision is a much needed victory for Temer, who has faced growing calls that he resign amid a corruption scandal.

The suit was brought after President Dilma Rousseff and Temer, then the vice-presidential candidate, won re-election in 2014. Temer took over after Rousseff was removed last year for illegal management of the federal budget.