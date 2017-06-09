The Latest: Officer who killed motorist to testify Friday
A
A
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop (all times local):
6:40 a.m.
The attorney for a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop says he plans to call his client to the witness stand Friday.
The prosecution rested its case Thursday. The
Castile had a permit to carry the weapon and he told Yanez he was carrying a gun. A key issue in the case is whether Yanez saw the gun.
____
12:09 a.m.
Testimony continues Friday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist who informed him he was carrying a gun.
A
Whether Yanez saw the gun is a key issue. Prosecutors say he acted unreasonably in killing Castile, a 32-year-old school cafeteria worker who had a permit to carry the gun.
Retired police officer Joseph Dutton, who now teaches classes on the use of force, testified he's convinced that Yanez saw the gun.
