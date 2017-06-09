The Latest: Polanski victim arrives at Los Angeles court

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a hearing in Roman Polanski's long-running sex assault case in which his victim is expected to address the court (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim says she is terrified about speaking in court but believes a hearing Friday might be her last chance to tell a judge her feelings about the case.

Samantha Geimer appeared at a downtown Los Angeles court for a hearing in Polanski's 40-year-old case. It is the first time she has appeared in court on Polanski's behalf.

The 54-year-old told reporters before heading into the courthouse that she is terrified about speaking in court and wants the case to be over.

She said Friday's hearing may be her last chance to directly address a judge about her wishes. She did not elaborate.

Polanski's attorney is seeking to unseal testimony that he says would show judicial misconduct in the case years ago.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

___

8 a.m.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

Polanski's lawyer says Samantha Geimer will appear Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to make the case that Polanski has served his time.

Geimer, who was 13 at the time, has long supported Polanski's bid to end the case, but has never appeared on his behalf in court.

Attorney Harland Braun wants a judge to release sealed testimony he believes will show judicial misconduct years ago. He wants to use transcripts to get an international arrest warrant lifted that confines Polanski to three European countries.