The Latest: Probe launched over investigation of man's death

HOUSTON — The Latest on a Texas sheriff's deputy and her husband being indicted on murder charges in the death of a man they restrained during a late night confrontation outside of a Houston-area restaurant (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

A Texas sheriff's department has launched an internal affairs probe into the death of a Houston man during a confrontation with an off-duty deputy and her husband.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday the investigation was launched to review Deputy Chauna Thompson's actions during the confrontation with 24-year-old John Hernandez, as well as the actions of deputies who responded to the scene.

Hernandez's family has accused the sheriff's office of conducting a shoddy investigation into his death.

The internal affairs investigation comes as Chauna Thompson and her husband Terry Thompson were freed on bond early Friday following their indictments a day earlier.

Investigators say Chauna Thompson helped her husband restrain Hernandez outside a Denny's restaurant.

___

9:03 a.m.

A Houston-area sheriff's deputy and her husband accused of murder in the killing of a man during a late-night confrontation have been released from custody.

The Harris County sheriff's office said Friday that Chauna and Terry Thompson have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

They surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury that day handed up separate indictments against them.

The Thompsons are accused of causing the death of 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez on May 28 after seeing him urinate in public.

Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later to help her husband subdue and restrain Hernandez.

___