The Latest: Woman in stable condition after cellphone fall
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — The Latest on the woman who fell into a cellar while distracted by cellphone (all times local):
1:40 p.m.
A woman distracted by her cellphone is in stable condition a day after she fell over open basement access doors and dropped 6 feet (1.8
Plainfield Public Safety Director Carl Riley says the woman remains hospitalized Friday.
Surveillance video captured the woman Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.
Police say the woman's injuries were not life-threatening. Her name was not released.
9:30 a.m.
A New Jersey woman distracted by her cellphone was hospitalized after she fell over open basement access doors and fell 6 feet (1.8
Surveillance video captured the woman Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.
Martin Delgadillo tells WNBC-TV in New York he was standing outside his barbershop when he saw the woman plunge through the access door.
Delgadillo says she was looking at her phone when "she hit the door and fell right in."
He says he thought texting and driving was bad. He says now, "it's texting and walking."
