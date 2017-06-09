UN and Catholic group agree to co-operate on promoting peace

The United Nations has formally agreed to co-operate with the Community of Sant'Egidio, a Catholic lay group that works behind the scenes to prevent conflicts and bring warring parties to the peace table.

At a ceremony Friday at Italy's U.N. Mission, Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman and Sant'Egidio's President Marco Impagliazzo exchanged letters formalizing the relationship, which dates back 30 years to the war in Mozambique.

Feltman said the U.N. wanted to recognize "the incredible role that the Community of Sant'Egidio has been playing ... often very, very quietly and very discreetly" to promote peace.

Impagliazzo said the organization, with almost 70,000 members working in over 70 countries, is now "stronger" because of U.N. support.