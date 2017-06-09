UN rights chief urges probe of violence in central Congo

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief is urging the U.N.'s main rights body to establish an international investigation into killings and abuses in central Congo, saying at least 42 mass graves have been found there.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein made the appeal about the Kasai Central and Kasai Oriental provinces as the Human Rights Council holds its June session.

Advocacy groups hope the council will adopt a strong resolution on Congo, where at least 400 people have died in violence in the provinces since August.

Zeid's office said Friday about 1.3 million people from the Kasais have been internally displaced, insisting the government's response to the violence "falls short."