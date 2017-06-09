Up high? Too slow! Corbyn's high-five ends in awkward thud

LONDON — In the overnight hours of the Labour surge when results pointed toward a hung Parliament, there was a moment of levity during celebrations for a colleague of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's in north London.

A missed "high-five" that ended in an awkward place.

As Corbyn and Labour Member of Parliament Emily Thornberry embraced, pointing at the other with huge smiles, the opposition leader's attempt at a "high-five" wasn't seen by his colleague and landed palm flat in a thud against her chest.

Video of the slightly awkward moment was popular on social media Friday.