Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey woman distracted by her cellphone was injured when she fell over open basement access doors and fell 6 feet (1.8
Surveillance video captured the woman on Thursday as she walked along a Plainfield street. The 67-year-old landed in the cellar of Acme Windows, where workers were repairing gas lines.
The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.
