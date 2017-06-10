Brazil's president denies spying on judge investigating him

SAO PAULO — Brazil's president is fighting new allegations that his administration turned the country's spy services on a supreme court justice investigating him for corruption.

President Michel Temer denied the accusation posted late Friday on the website of Veja magazine. The president of the supreme court on Saturday decried such spying as the tactic of a dictatorship and said that, if true, those responsible must be punished.

The allegation came just hours after a different court cleared Temer's 2014 campaign of illegal financing charges.