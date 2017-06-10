Egypt's El-Sissi praises Trump's stance on Qatar

CAIRO — Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has praised President Trump for his role in "the formation of a united front to combat terrorism" after he called on Qatar to stop its financial support of extremist groups.

El-Sissi's praise-filled phone call Saturday came after the U.S. president echoed accusations made against Qatar by a Saudi-led group that cut diplomatic ties with the small oil-rich country earlier this week.

El-Sissi thanked Trump for his participation in a counter-terrorism summit in Riyadh last May, in which he abandoned some of the harsh anti-Muslim rhetoric of his presidential campaign and vowed to fight terrorism in partnership with Middle East leaders.