Iran arrests 7 suspects for supporting Tehran attacks
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's authorities have arrested seven suspects for supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people in Tehran.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for dual attacks Wednesday on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
On Thursday, Iranian authorities said the assailants were Iranian nationals and they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attacks.
More than 40 people were wounded in the attack.