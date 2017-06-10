Pakistani sentenced to death for blasphemy on social media

MULTAN, Pakistan — A government prosecutor says a judge has sentenced a minority Shiite Muslim to death for sharing blasphemous content about Islam on social media.

Shafiq Chaudhry says Judge Shabir Ahmed announced the sentence for 30-year-old Taimore Raza on Saturday in Bahawalpur, a city in eastern Punjab province. Raza was arrested last year for allegedly posted derogatory content about Sunni Muslim religious leaders and wives of the Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.

Pakistan is a predominantly Sunni Muslim country and the rivalry between Shiite and Sunni Muslims dates back to the seventh century when they had a falling out over who should be the heir to Islam's prophet Mohammed.